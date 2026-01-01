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Matt McClure
Matt McClure Matt McClure
Kinoafisha Persons Matt McClure

Matt McClure

Matt McClure

Date of Birth
19 June 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth 7.2
Lockerbie: A Search for Truth (2025)
Queens 5.5
Queens (2016)
The Jack in the Box: Awakening 5.4
The Jack in the Box: Awakening (2022)

Filmography

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth 7.2
Lockerbie: A Search for Truth
Drama, 2025, USA/Great Britain
The Jack in the Box: Awakening 5.4
The Jack in the Box: Awakening The Jack in the Box: Awakening
Horror 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Queens 5.5
Queens
History, Drama, 2016, Spain/Great Britain
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