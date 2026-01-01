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Matt McClure
Matt McClure
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt McClure
Matt McClure
Matt McClure
Date of Birth
19 June 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.2
Lockerbie: A Search for Truth
(2025)
5.5
Queens
(2016)
5.4
The Jack in the Box: Awakening
(2022)
Filmography
7.2
Lockerbie: A Search for Truth
Drama,
2025, USA/Great Britain
5.4
The Jack in the Box: Awakening
The Jack in the Box: Awakening
Horror
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.5
Queens
History, Drama,
2016, Spain/Great Britain
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