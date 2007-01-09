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Filmography
Mirabelle Lee
Mirabelle Lee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mirabelle Lee
Mirabelle Lee
Mirabelle Lee
Date of Birth
9 January 2007
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
7.5
El Deafo
(2022)
5.6
Slapface
(2021)
Filmography
7.5
El Deafo
Animation
2022, USA
5.6
Slapface
Slapface
Horror, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
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