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Filmography
Yury Kuklachyov
Yury Kuklachyov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yury Kuklachyov
Yury Kuklachyov
Yury Kuklachyov
Date of Birth
12 April 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
Higher Than Rainbow
(1986)
0.0
Khroniki Deda Moroza. Tayna podarkov
(2021)
Filmography
Khroniki Deda Moroza. Tayna podarkov
Khroniki Deda Moroza. Tayna podarkov
Family, Children's, Adventure, Music
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
7.3
Higher Than Rainbow
Vyshe radugi
Musical, Adventure, Family
1986, USSR
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