Aleksandra Tulinova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandra Tulinova
Aleksandra Tulinova
Date of Birth
16 December 1994
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Popular Films
9.4
Postuchis v moyu dver v Moskve
(2024)
5.0
Velga
(2022)
0.0
Vperedi den
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2018
All
7
Films
2
TV Shows
5
Actress
7
Guantanamera
Guantanamera
Adventure
2025, Russia / Cuba
Morskaya Zamorskaya
Romantic
2024, Russia
Gorod tain
Drama, Detective
2024, Russia
9.4
Postuchis v moyu dver v Moskve
Romantic, Comedy
2024, Russia
5
Velga
Velga
Romantic
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Vperedi den
Romantic
2018, Russia
Graveyard Shift
Action, Crime, Detective
2018, Russia
