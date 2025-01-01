Aleksandra Tulinova

Menu
Date of Birth
16 December 1994
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius

Popular Films

Postuchis v moyu dver v Moskve 9.4
Postuchis v moyu dver v Moskve (2024)
Velga 5.0
Velga (2022)
Vperedi den 0.0
Vperedi den (2018)

Filmography

Guantanamera Guantanamera
Adventure 2025, Russia / Cuba
Morskaya Zamorskaya
Morskaya Zamorskaya
Romantic 2024, Russia
Gorod tain
Gorod tain
Drama, Detective 2024, Russia
Postuchis v moyu dver v Moskve 9.4
Postuchis v moyu dver v Moskve
Romantic, Comedy 2024, Russia
Velga 5
Velga Velga
Romantic 2022, Russia
Vperedi den
Vperedi den
Romantic 2018, Russia
Graveyard Shift
Graveyard Shift
Action, Crime, Detective 2018, Russia
