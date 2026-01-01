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About
Min Gyoo-dong
Min Gyoo-dong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Min Gyoo-dong
Min Gyoo-dong
Min Gyoo-dong
Date of Birth
12 September 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
6.8
My Lovely Week
(2005)
6.3
Ganhojung
(2021)
6.3
The Old Woman with the Knife
(2025)
Filmography
6.3
The Old Woman with the Knife
Pa-gwa
Action, Crime, Thriller
2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.3
Ganhojung
Drama, Sci-Fi,
2021, South Korea
6.1
The Treacherous
Gansin
Crime, Drama, History
2015, South Korea
6.8
My Lovely Week
Naesaengae gajang areumdawun iljuil
Drama
2005, South Korea
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