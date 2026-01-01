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Jeong Soon-won
Jeong Soon-won Jeong Soon-won
Kinoafisha Persons Jeong Soon-won

Jeong Soon-won

Jeong Soon-won

Date of Birth
27 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Yumi's Cells 8.0
Yumi's Cells (2021)
Yugoeui nal 8.0
Yugoeui nal (2023)
Agui Maeumeul Ilgneun Jadeul 7.8
Agui Maeumeul Ilgneun Jadeul (2022)

Filmography

Wild Sing 6.1
Wild Sing Waildeu Ssing
Comedy, Music, Romantic 2026, South Korea
Watch trailer
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim 6.9
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
Drama, Comedy, 2025, South Korea
Connection 7.6
Connection
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2024, South Korea
Amajon hwalmyeongsu 5.6
Amajon hwalmyeongsu Amajon hwalmyeongsu
Comedy 2024, South Korea
Yugoeui nal 8
Yugoeui nal
Drama, Comedy, Thriller, , 2023, South Korea
Agui Maeumeul Ilgneun Jadeul 7.8
Agui Maeumeul Ilgneun Jadeul
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2022, South Korea
Rimembeo 7
Rimembeo Rimembeo
Action, Drama 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
The Silent Sea 6.9
The Silent Sea
Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2021, South Korea
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