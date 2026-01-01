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Filmography
Jeong Soon-won
Jeong Soon-won
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jeong Soon-won
Jeong Soon-won
Jeong Soon-won
Date of Birth
27 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
Yumi's Cells
(2021)
8.0
Yugoeui nal
(2023)
7.8
Agui Maeumeul Ilgneun Jadeul
(2022)
Filmography
6.1
Wild Sing
Waildeu Ssing
Comedy, Music, Romantic
2026, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.9
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
Drama, Comedy,
2025, South Korea
7.6
Connection
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2024, South Korea
5.6
Amajon hwalmyeongsu
Amajon hwalmyeongsu
Comedy
2024, South Korea
8
Yugoeui nal
Drama, Comedy, Thriller, ,
2023, South Korea
7.8
Agui Maeumeul Ilgneun Jadeul
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2022, South Korea
7
Rimembeo
Rimembeo
Action, Drama
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.9
The Silent Sea
Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2021, South Korea
Show more
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