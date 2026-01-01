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Özge Özpirinçci
Özge Özpirinçci Özge Özpirinçci
Kinoafisha Persons Özge Özpirinçci

Özge Özpirinçci

Özge Özpirinçci

Date of Birth
1 April 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

İlk ve Son 7.9
İlk ve Son (2021)
Fi 7.7
Fi (2017)
Aile 6.8
Aile (2023)

Filmography

Sandık Kokusu 5.4
Sandık Kokusu
Drama, Family 2023, Turkey
Aile 6.8
Aile
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2023, Turkey
Yakamoz S-245 6
Yakamoz S-245
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2022, Turkey
İlk ve Son 7.9
İlk ve Son
Drama 2021, Turkey
Fi 7.7
Fi
Drama, Romantic 2017, Turkey
Show more
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