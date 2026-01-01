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Filmography
Özge Özpirinçci
Özge Özpirinçci
Kinoafisha
Persons
Özge Özpirinçci
Özge Özpirinçci
Özge Özpirinçci
Date of Birth
1 April 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.9
İlk ve Son
(2021)
7.7
Fi
(2017)
6.8
Aile
(2023)
Filmography
5.4
Sandık Kokusu
Drama, Family
2023, Turkey
6.8
Aile
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2023, Turkey
6
Yakamoz S-245
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2022, Turkey
7.9
İlk ve Son
Drama
2021, Turkey
7.7
Fi
Drama, Romantic
2017, Turkey
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