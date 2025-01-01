Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Filmography
Akin Akinözü
Akin Akinözü
Akin Akinözü
Akin Akinözü
Akin Akinözü
Date of Birth
22 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
0.0
The Game of My Destiny
(2021)
0.0
Tuzak
(2022)
0.0
Yaban Çiçekleri
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2021
2019
2015
All
6
TV Shows
6
Actor
6
Veliaht
Crime, Romantic
2025, Turkey
Yaban Çiçekleri
Romantic
2024, Turkey
Tuzak
Drama
2022, Turkey
The Game of My Destiny
Drama
2021, Turkey
Hercai
Drama, Romantic
2019, Turkey
Muhtesem Yüzyil: Kösem
Drama, History
2015, Turkey
