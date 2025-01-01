Akin Akinözü

Menu
Date of Birth
22 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Popular Films

The Game of My Destiny (2021)
Tuzak (2022)
Yaban Çiçekleri (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Actor
Veliaht
Veliaht
Crime, Romantic 2025, Turkey
Yaban Çiçekleri
Yaban Çiçekleri
Romantic 2024, Turkey
Tuzak
Tuzak
Drama 2022, Turkey
The Game of My Destiny
Drama 2021, Turkey
Hercai
Hercai
Drama, Romantic 2019, Turkey
Muhtesem Yüzyil: Kösem
Muhtesem Yüzyil: Kösem
Drama, History 2015, Turkey
