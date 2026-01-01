Menu
Marcus Signer
Marcus Signer
Date of Birth
1 January 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
Wilder
(2017)
6.8
Little Mountain Boy
(2015)
5.7
The Black Spider
(2022)
Filmography
3
5.7
The Black Spider
Die Schwarze Spinne
Drama
2022, Hungary / Switzerland
Watch trailer
7.2
Wilder
Crime
2017, Germany
6.8
Little Mountain Boy
Schellen-Ursli
Adventure, Drama, Family
2015, Switzerland
Watch trailer
