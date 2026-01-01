Marcus Signer

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Black Spider 5.7
The Black Spider Die Schwarze Spinne
Drama 2022, Hungary / Switzerland
Wilder 7.2
Wilder
Crime 2017, Germany
Little Mountain Boy 6.8
Little Mountain Boy Schellen-Ursli
Adventure, Drama, Family 2015, Switzerland
