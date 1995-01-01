Menu
Marcus Rutherford
Date of Birth
1 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero
7.8
The Wheel of Time
(2021)
6.8
September 5
(2024)
5.4
Obey
(2018)
6.8
September 5
September 5
History, Thriller
2024, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
7.8
The Wheel of Time
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
5.4
Obey
Obey
Drama, Romantic
2018, Great Britain
