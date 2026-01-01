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About
Yann Gozlan
Yann Gozlan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yann Gozlan
Yann Gozlan
Yann Gozlan
Date of Birth
28 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
7.3
Black Box
(2021)
6.5
Guru
(2025)
Tickets
6.3
The Residence
(2025)
Filmography
6.3
The Residence
Dalloway
Drama
2025, Belgium / France
6.5
Guru
Gourou
Thriller
2025, France
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.4
Visions
Visions
Detective, Thriller
2023, France
Watch trailer
7.3
Black Box
Boîte noire
Thriller, Detective, Action
2021, France
Watch trailer
6.2
Burn Out
Burn Out
Action, Thriller
2017, France
Watch trailer
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