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Yann Gozlan
Yann Gozlan Yann Gozlan
Kinoafisha Persons Yann Gozlan

Yann Gozlan

Yann Gozlan

Date of Birth
28 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries

Popular Films

Black Box 7.3
Black Box (2021)
Guru 6.5
Guru (2025)
The Residence 6.3
The Residence (2025)

Filmography

The Residence 6.3
The Residence Dalloway
Drama 2025, Belgium / France
Guru 6.5
Guru Gourou
Thriller 2025, France
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Tickets
Visions 5.4
Visions Visions
Detective, Thriller 2023, France
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Black Box 7.3
Black Box Boîte noire
Thriller, Detective, Action 2021, France
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Burn Out 6.2
Burn Out Burn Out
Action, Thriller 2017, France
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