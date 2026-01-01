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About
Filmography
Lee Hak-joo
Lee Hak-joo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Hak-joo
Lee Hak-joo
Lee Hak-joo
Date of Birth
9 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.7
Yeonin
(2023)
7.9
Be Melodramatic
(2019)
7.8
Oh Naui Gwishinnim
(2015)
Filmography
Fifties Professionals
Comedy, Action
2026, South Korea
7.2
The Potato Lab
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
Beyond the Bar
Drama,
2025, South Korea
Newtopia
Drama, Action, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
7.1
LTNS
Drama, Comedy, ,
2024, South Korea
7
Parole Examiner Lee
Drama, Crime, Detective,
2024, South Korea
8.7
Yeonin
Drama, Romantic, History,
2023, South Korea
6.9
Shadow Detective
Crime,
2022, South Korea
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