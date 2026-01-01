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Lee Hak-joo Lee Hak-joo
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Hak-joo

Lee Hak-joo

Lee Hak-joo

Date of Birth
9 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Yeonin 8.7
Yeonin (2023)
Be Melodramatic 7.9
Be Melodramatic (2019)
Oh Naui Gwishinnim 7.8
Oh Naui Gwishinnim (2015)

Filmography

Fifties Professionals
Fifties Professionals
Comedy, Action 2026, South Korea
The Potato Lab 7.2
The Potato Lab
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Beyond the Bar
Beyond the Bar
Drama, 2025, South Korea
Newtopia
Newtopia
Drama, Action, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
LTNS 7.1
LTNS
Drama, Comedy, , 2024, South Korea
Parole Examiner Lee 7
Parole Examiner Lee
Drama, Crime, Detective, 2024, South Korea
Yeonin 8.7
Yeonin
Drama, Romantic, History, 2023, South Korea
Shadow Detective 6.9
Shadow Detective
Crime, 2022, South Korea
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