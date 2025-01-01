Menu
Aleksandr Mavrin
Aleksandr Mavrin

Date of Birth
18 July 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Popular Films

Moment istiny 8.4
Moment istiny (2025)
Agniya 5.3
Agniya (2024)
Vosmoy uchastok 0.0
Vosmoy uchastok (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 2 TV Shows 3 Actor 5
Dve zhizni Marii
Dve zhizni Marii
Romantic 2025, Russia
Moment istiny 8.4
Moment istiny Avgust
Drama, History, War 2025, Russia
Agniya 5.3
Agniya Agniya
Drama 2024, Russia
Vosmoy uchastok
Vosmoy uchastok
Romantic 2023, Russia
Molodye i silnye vyzhivut
Molodye i silnye vyzhivut
Drama, Thriller 2020, Russia
