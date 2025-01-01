Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Mavrin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Mavrin
Aleksandr Mavrin
Date of Birth
18 July 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
8.4
Moment istiny
(2025)
Tickets
5.3
Agniya
(2024)
0.0
Vosmoy uchastok
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2020
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Actor
5
Dve zhizni Marii
Romantic
2025, Russia
8.4
Moment istiny
Avgust
Drama, History, War
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.3
Agniya
Agniya
Drama
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Vosmoy uchastok
Romantic
2023, Russia
Molodye i silnye vyzhivut
Drama, Thriller
2020, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree