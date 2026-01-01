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Oksana Skoropad
Oksana Skoropad Oksana Skoropad
Kinoafisha Persons Oksana Skoropad

Oksana Skoropad

Oksana Skoropad

Date of Birth
21 February 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Specbat 8.0
Specbat (2022)
Tajny sledstviya 6.9
Tajny sledstviya (2000)
Dog Brown 5.8
Dog Brown (2016)

Filmography

Specbat 8
Specbat
Action, Detective 2022, Russia
Sozvuchiya lyubvi
Sozvuchiya lyubvi
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Za polchasa do vesny
Za polchasa do vesny
Drama, Romantic, 2017, Russia
Dog Brown 5.8
Dog Brown Dog Brown
War, Drama 2016, Belarus
Tajny sledstviya 6.9
Tajny sledstviya
Detective, Crime 2000, Russia
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