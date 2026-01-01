Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Oksana Skoropad
Oksana Skoropad
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oksana Skoropad
Oksana Skoropad
Oksana Skoropad
Date of Birth
21 February 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.0
Specbat
(2022)
6.9
Tajny sledstviya
(2000)
5.8
Dog Brown
(2016)
Filmography
8
Specbat
Action, Detective
2022, Russia
Sozvuchiya lyubvi
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
Za polchasa do vesny
Drama, Romantic,
2017, Russia
5.8
Dog Brown
Dog Brown
War, Drama
2016, Belarus
6.9
Tajny sledstviya
Detective, Crime
2000, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree