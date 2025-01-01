Menu
Aleksandr Volkov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Volkov

Date of Birth
21 February 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

Lastochka (2018)
Zapasnyy vyhod (2022)
Cena molchaniya (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 TV Shows 6 Actor 6
Odno tseloe
Romantic 2024, Russia
Zapasnyy vyhod
Comedy, Detective 2022, Russia
Cena molchaniya
Drama, Crime 2022, Russia
Kak vyyti zamuzh za santehnika
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Lastochka
Romantic 2018, Russia
Pravo na lyubov
Drama, Romantic 2013, Russia
