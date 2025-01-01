Menu
Aleksandr Zagrudnyy
Aleksandr Zagrudnyy
Date of Birth
1 November 1965
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
0.0
Francuzy pod Moskvoy
(2022)
0.0
Vspominaya tebya
(2019)
0.0
Kak vyyti zamuzh za santehnika
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2022
2021
2019
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
3
Francuzy pod Moskvoy
Comedy
2022, Russia
Kak vyyti zamuzh za santehnika
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
Vspominaya tebya
Romantic
2019, Russia
