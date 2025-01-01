Menu
Aleksandr Zagrudnyy

Date of Birth
1 November 1965
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Francuzy pod Moskvoy 0.0
Francuzy pod Moskvoy (2022)
Vspominaya tebya 0.0
Vspominaya tebya (2019)
Kak vyyti zamuzh za santehnika 0.0
Kak vyyti zamuzh za santehnika (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 TV Shows 3 Actor 3
Francuzy pod Moskvoy
Francuzy pod Moskvoy
Comedy 2022, Russia
Kak vyyti zamuzh za santehnika
Kak vyyti zamuzh za santehnika
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Vspominaya tebya
Vspominaya tebya
Romantic 2019, Russia
