Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexandra Ruddy
Alexandra Ruddy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexandra Ruddy
Alexandra Ruddy
Alexandra Ruddy
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.1
Deli Boys
(2025)
6.6
Cry Macho
(2021)
6.6
The Premise
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2025
2021
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actress
2
Writer
1
7.1
Deli Boys
Comedy, Crime
2025, USA
6.6
The Premise
Drama, Comedy
2021, USA
6.6
Cry Macho
Cry Macho
Drama, Thriller, Western
2021, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree