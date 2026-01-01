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Alexandra Ruddy Alexandra Ruddy
Kinoafisha Persons Alexandra Ruddy

Alexandra Ruddy

Alexandra Ruddy

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Deli Boys 7.1
Deli Boys (2025)
Cry Macho 6.6
Cry Macho (2021)
The Premise 6.6
The Premise (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Deli Boys 7.1
Deli Boys
Comedy, Crime 2025, USA
The Premise 6.6
The Premise
Drama, Comedy 2021, USA
Cry Macho 6.6
Cry Macho Cry Macho
Drama, Thriller, Western 2021, USA
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