Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Emma Meisel
Emma Meisel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emma Meisel
Emma Meisel
Emma Meisel
Date of Birth
18 February 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.8
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
(2021)
5.1
Please Don't Feed the Children
(2024)
Filmography
5.1
Please Don't Feed the Children
Please Don't Feed the Children
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Comedy
2021, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree