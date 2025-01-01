Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Anastasiya Oleksandruk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anastasiya Oleksandruk
Anastasiya Oleksandruk
Date of Birth
6 February 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
0.0
Moya ulyublena Strashko
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2021
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
Moya ulyublena Strashko
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree