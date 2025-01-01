Menu
Aleksandr Sokolov
Date of Birth
11 November 1988
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
0.0
Vihovannya pochuttіv
(2020)
0.0
Vyshe tolko lyubov
(2018)
0.0
Kafe na Sadovoy
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2022
2021
2020
2018
2017
All
7
TV Shows
7
Actor
7
Bednaya Sasha
Drama, Romantic
2022, Ukraine
Mezhdu svetom i tenyu
Romantic, Detective
2022, Russia
Moya ulyublena Strashko
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Vihovannya pochuttіv
Drama, Romantic
2020, Ukraine
Lyubov s aromatom kofe
Drama, Romantic
2020, Ukraine
Vyshe tolko lyubov
Drama, Romantic
2018, Ukraine
Kafe na Sadovoy
Romantic
2017, Ukraine
