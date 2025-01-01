Menu
Aleksandr Sokolov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Sokolov

Aleksandr Sokolov

Date of Birth
11 November 1988
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Vihovannya pochuttіv 0.0
Vihovannya pochuttіv (2020)
Vyshe tolko lyubov 0.0
Vyshe tolko lyubov (2018)
Kafe na Sadovoy 0.0
Kafe na Sadovoy (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 TV Shows 7 Actor 7
Bednaya Sasha
Drama, Romantic 2022, Ukraine
Mezhdu svetom i tenyu
Romantic, Detective 2022, Russia
Moya ulyublena Strashko
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Vihovannya pochuttіv
Drama, Romantic 2020, Ukraine
Lyubov s aromatom kofe
Drama, Romantic 2020, Ukraine
Vyshe tolko lyubov
Drama, Romantic 2018, Ukraine
Kafe na Sadovoy
Romantic 2017, Ukraine
