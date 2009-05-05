Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Andrey Dudnikov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrey Dudnikov
Andrey Dudnikov
Date of Birth
5 May 2009
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
0.0
Dochenki
(2022)
0.0
Mesto sily
(2023)
0.0
Sudba na lestnichnoy kletke
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2021
All
6
TV Shows
6
Actor
6
Kambek
Drama, Thriller
2025, Russia
Odni doma
Comedy, Family
2025, Russia
Mesto sily
Romantic
2023, Russia
Sudba na lestnichnoy kletke
Romantic
2023, Russia
Dochenki
Romantic
2022, Russia
Propavshaya
Drama, Thriller
2021, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree