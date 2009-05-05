Menu
Andrey Dudnikov
Kinoafisha Persons Andrey Dudnikov

Date of Birth
5 May 2009
Age
16 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

Dochenki 0.0
Dochenki (2022)
Mesto sily 0.0
Mesto sily (2023)
Sudba na lestnichnoy kletke 0.0
Sudba na lestnichnoy kletke (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 TV Shows 6 Actor 6
Kambek
Kambek
Drama, Thriller 2025, Russia
Odni doma
Odni doma
Comedy, Family 2025, Russia
Mesto sily
Mesto sily
Romantic 2023, Russia
Sudba na lestnichnoy kletke
Sudba na lestnichnoy kletke
Romantic 2023, Russia
Dochenki
Dochenki
Romantic 2022, Russia
Propavshaya
Propavshaya
Drama, Thriller 2021, Russia
