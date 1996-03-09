Menu
Anzhelika Markelova
Anzhelika Markelova
Anzhelika Markelova
Date of Birth
9 March 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
0.0
Dvoynaya lozh
(2018)
0.0
Sashkina udacha
(2019)
0.0
Gorkiy med
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Romantic
Year
All
2023
2022
2019
2018
All
4
TV Shows
4
Actress
4
Bizon: Delo manekenshchicy
Crime, Detective
2023, Russia
Gorkiy med
Romantic
2022, Russia
Sashkina udacha
Romantic
2019, Russia
Dvoynaya lozh
Romantic
2018, Russia
