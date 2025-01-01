Menu
Andrey Polischuk
Date of Birth
10 October 1971
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
0.0
S toboy hochu ya byt vsegda
(2019)
0.0
Vsyo eschyo budet
(2017)
0.0
Chingachguk
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2019
2018
2017
2016
2014
2013
All
12
TV Shows
12
Actor
12
Tajny belyh nochej
Romantic
2025, Russia
Pretorianec
Action, Detective
2024, Russia
Otpusk po sobstvennomu zhelaniyu
Romantic
2024, Russia
Topor 1945. Kenigsberg
War, Drama
2023, Russia
Chingachguk
Detective, Thriller
2022, Russia
S toboy hochu ya byt vsegda
Romantic
2019, Russia
Est nyuansy
Comedy
2019, Russia
Kancelyarskaya krysa
Action, Crime, Detective
2018, Russia
Vsyo eschyo budet
Romantic
2017, Russia
Chto i trebovalos dokazat
Detective
2016, Russia
Nesluchajnaya vstrecha
Drama, Crime, Detective
2014, Russia
Legenda dlya opershi
Drama, Crime, Detective
2013, Russia
