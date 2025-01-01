Menu
Andrey Polischuk
Andrey Polischuk

Date of Birth
10 October 1971
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

S toboy hochu ya byt vsegda (2019)
S toboy hochu ya byt vsegda (2019)
Vsyo eschyo budet (2017)
Vsyo eschyo budet (2017)
Chingachguk (2022)
Chingachguk (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 12 TV Shows 12 Actor 12
Tajny belyh nochej
Tajny belyh nochej
Romantic 2025, Russia
Pretorianec
Pretorianec
Action, Detective 2024, Russia
Otpusk po sobstvennomu zhelaniyu
Otpusk po sobstvennomu zhelaniyu
Romantic 2024, Russia
Topor 1945. Kenigsberg
Topor 1945. Kenigsberg
War, Drama 2023, Russia
Chingachguk
Chingachguk
Detective, Thriller 2022, Russia
S toboy hochu ya byt vsegda
S toboy hochu ya byt vsegda
Romantic 2019, Russia
Est nyuansy
Est nyuansy
Comedy 2019, Russia
Kancelyarskaya krysa
Kancelyarskaya krysa
Action, Crime, Detective 2018, Russia
Vsyo eschyo budet
Vsyo eschyo budet
Romantic 2017, Russia
Chto i trebovalos dokazat
Chto i trebovalos dokazat
Detective 2016, Russia
Nesluchajnaya vstrecha
Nesluchajnaya vstrecha
Drama, Crime, Detective 2014, Russia
Legenda dlya opershi
Legenda dlya opershi
Drama, Crime, Detective 2013, Russia
