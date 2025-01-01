Menu
Andrey Ivanov
Andrey Ivanov

Andrey Ivanov

Date of Birth
31 May 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

Popular Films

YA idu iskat 6.6
YA idu iskat (2022)
Schaste Serafimy 0.0
Schaste Serafimy (2021)
Suchya voyna 0.0
Suchya voyna (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 9 Films 1 TV Shows 8 Actor 8 Director 1
Podari mne nadezhdu
Podari mne nadezhdu
Romantic 2025, Russia
Otchayannye mery
Otchayannye mery
Romantic 2025, Russia
Esche odna zhizn
Esche odna zhizn
Romantic 2023, Russia
Bez viny vinovataya
Bez viny vinovataya
Romantic 2022, Russia
YA idu iskat 6.6
YA idu iskat YA idu iskat
Drama, Detective 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Schaste Serafimy
Schaste Serafimy
Romantic 2021, Russia
Chuzhaya staya
Chuzhaya staya
Detective, Drama, Crime 2020, Russia
Dobezhat do sebya
Dobezhat do sebya
Romantic 2017, Russia
Suchya voyna
Suchya voyna
Drama, War, History 2014, Russia
