Andrey Ivanov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrey Ivanov
Andrey Ivanov
Date of Birth
31 May 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
6.6
YA idu iskat
(2022)
0.0
Schaste Serafimy
(2021)
0.0
Suchya voyna
(2014)
Filmography
Podari mne nadezhdu
Romantic
2025, Russia
Otchayannye mery
Romantic
2025, Russia
Esche odna zhizn
Romantic
2023, Russia
Bez viny vinovataya
Romantic
2022, Russia
6.6
YA idu iskat
YA idu iskat
Drama, Detective
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Schaste Serafimy
Romantic
2021, Russia
Chuzhaya staya
Detective, Drama, Crime
2020, Russia
Dobezhat do sebya
Romantic
2017, Russia
Suchya voyna
Drama, War, History
2014, Russia
