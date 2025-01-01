Menu
Andrey Zavodyuk
Andrey Zavodyuk
Date of Birth
19 April 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries

Popular Films

Some Explicit Polaroids 5.3
Some Explicit Polaroids (2005)
Bez tebya 0.0
Bez tebya (2020)
Zapozdalaya mest 0.0
Zapozdalaya mest (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All Films TV Shows Actor
Opasnye svyazi
Opasnye svyazi
Drama 2025, Russia
Poka proshloe ne razluchit nas
Poka proshloe ne razluchit nas
Romantic 2024, Russia
Zagadka sangaku
Zagadka sangaku
Detective 2024, Russia
Zagadka Ejlera
Zagadka Ejlera
Detective 2024, Russia
Zagadka Rimana
Zagadka Rimana
Detective 2023, Russia
Zagadka Evklida
Zagadka Evklida
Detective 2023, Russia
Zagadka Monti Holla
Zagadka Monti Holla
Detective, Romantic 2023, Russia
Zagadka Ferma
Zagadka Ferma
Detective, Romantic 2023, Russia
Sem stranic straha
Sem stranic straha
Detective 2022, Russia
Zvonite v policiyu!
Zvonite v policiyu!
Detective 2022, Russia
Staryy dom
Staryy dom
Theatrical 2022, Russia
Zapozdalaya mest
Zapozdalaya mest
Romantic 2021, Russia
Bez tebya
Bez tebya
Detective, Romantic 2020, Russia
Lyubov lechit
Lyubov lechit
Drama, Romantic 2020, Russia
Rasplata
Rasplata
Detective, Romantic 2019, Russia
Staraya gvardiya
Staraya gvardiya
Drama, Comedy, Detective 2019, Russia
Chuzhoe schaste
Chuzhoe schaste
Drama 2017, Russia/Ukraine
Kogda ego sovsem ne zhdesh
Kogda ego sovsem ne zhdesh
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
Nadezhda
Nadezhda
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
Some Explicit Polaroids 5.3
Some Explicit Polaroids Some Explicit Polaroids
Drama 2005, Russia
Taksistka
Taksistka
Comedy, Romantic 2004, Russia
