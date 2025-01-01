Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Andrey Zavodyuk
Andrey Zavodyuk
Andrey Zavodyuk
Date of Birth
19 April 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
5.3
Some Explicit Polaroids
(2005)
0.0
Bez tebya
(2020)
0.0
Zapozdalaya mest
(2021)
Filmography
Actor
21
Opasnye svyazi
Drama
2025, Russia
Poka proshloe ne razluchit nas
Romantic
2024, Russia
Zagadka sangaku
Detective
2024, Russia
Zagadka Ejlera
Detective
2024, Russia
Zagadka Rimana
Detective
2023, Russia
Zagadka Evklida
Detective
2023, Russia
Zagadka Monti Holla
Detective, Romantic
2023, Russia
Zagadka Ferma
Detective, Romantic
2023, Russia
Sem stranic straha
Detective
2022, Russia
Zvonite v policiyu!
Detective
2022, Russia
Staryy dom
Theatrical
2022, Russia
Zapozdalaya mest
Romantic
2021, Russia
Bez tebya
Detective, Romantic
2020, Russia
Lyubov lechit
Drama, Romantic
2020, Russia
Rasplata
Detective, Romantic
2019, Russia
Staraya gvardiya
Drama, Comedy, Detective
2019, Russia
Chuzhoe schaste
Drama
2017, Russia/Ukraine
Kogda ego sovsem ne zhdesh
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
Nadezhda
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
5.3
Some Explicit Polaroids
Some Explicit Polaroids
Drama
2005, Russia
Taksistka
Comedy, Romantic
2004, Russia
