Andrey Gorbachev
Andrey Gorbachev
Andrey Gorbachev

Date of Birth
10 March 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

Formula prestupleniya 9.7
Formula prestupleniya (2022)
Strong You 0.0
Strong You (2018)
Tonkaya liniya zhizni 0.0
Tonkaya liniya zhizni (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 15 Films 1 TV Shows 14 Actor 15
Zabytaya lyubov
Zabytaya lyubov
Romantic 2024, Russia
Tonkaya liniya zhizni
Tonkaya liniya zhizni
Romantic 2023, Russia
Alibi Feniksa
Detective 2023, Russia
Po tonkomu ldu
Po tonkomu ldu
Romantic 2023, Russia
Esche odna popytka polyubit
Esche odna popytka polyubit
Romantic 2023, Russia
Izgoy
Izgoy
Detective 2023, Russia
Gribnoj dozhd
Gribnoj dozhd
Romantic 2023, Russia
Dela zhiteyskie
Dela zhiteyskie
Detective, Romantic 2022, Russia
Formula prestupleniya 9.7
Formula prestupleniya
Detective, Romantic, History 2022, Russia
Otkrytaya dver
Otkrytaya dver
Romantic 2021, Russia
Velikolepnaya Pyatyorka
Velikolepnaya Pyatyorka
Detective 2019, Russia
Strong You
Strong You
Romantic 2018, Russia
Mentovskaya saga
Mentovskaya saga
Detective 2018, Russia
Chuma
Chuma
Drama, Crime 2015, Russia
Prosto Dzhekson
Prosto Dzhekson Prosto Dzhekson
Crime 2012, Russia
