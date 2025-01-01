Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Andrey Gorbachev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrey Gorbachev
Andrey Gorbachev
Date of Birth
10 March 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
9.7
Formula prestupleniya
(2022)
0.0
Strong You
(2018)
0.0
Tonkaya liniya zhizni
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2021
2019
2018
2015
2012
All
15
Films
1
TV Shows
14
Actor
15
Zabytaya lyubov
Romantic
2024, Russia
Tonkaya liniya zhizni
Romantic
2023, Russia
Alibi Feniksa
Detective
2023, Russia
Po tonkomu ldu
Romantic
2023, Russia
Esche odna popytka polyubit
Romantic
2023, Russia
Izgoy
Detective
2023, Russia
Gribnoj dozhd
Romantic
2023, Russia
Dela zhiteyskie
Detective, Romantic
2022, Russia
9.7
Formula prestupleniya
Detective, Romantic, History
2022, Russia
Otkrytaya dver
Romantic
2021, Russia
Velikolepnaya Pyatyorka
Detective
2019, Russia
Strong You
Romantic
2018, Russia
Mentovskaya saga
Detective
2018, Russia
Chuma
Drama, Crime
2015, Russia
Prosto Dzhekson
Prosto Dzhekson
Crime
2012, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree