Andrey Babenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrey Babenko
Andrey Babenko
Date of Birth
12 December 1975
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Popular Films
0.0
Krepkie oreshki
(2019)
0.0
Krepkie oreshki 2
(2022)
0.0
Soyuz spaseniya. Vremya gneva
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
History
Year
All
2022
2021
2019
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
3
Krepkie oreshki 2
Detective
2022, Russia
Soyuz spaseniya. Vremya gneva
History, Drama, Crime
2021, Russia
Krepkie oreshki
Detective
2019, Russia
