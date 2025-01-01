Menu
Andrey Averkov

Date of Birth
16 October 1974
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Sledy v proshloe 0.0
Sledy v proshloe (2018)
Betrayal 0.0
Betrayal (2018)
Delfin 2 0.0
Delfin 2 (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 8 TV Shows 8 Actor 6 Director 2
Opasnyj
Opasnyj
Action, Detective, Crime 2025, Russia
Delfin 2
Delfin 2
Detective, Adventure 2023, Russia
Moya devochka
Moya devochka
Detective, Drama 2023, Russia
Sledy v proshloe
Sledy v proshloe
Romantic, Detective 2018, Ukraine
Betrayal
Betrayal
Romantic 2018, Ukraine
Tri schastlivyh zhenshchiny
Tri schastlivyh zhenshchiny
Drama, Comedy 2015, Russia
Zadaniya osoboy vazhnosti: Operaciya «Tayfun»
Zadaniya osoboy vazhnosti: Operaciya «Tayfun»
War 2013, Russia
Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey
Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey
Drama, Crime, Detective 1998, Russia
