Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Andrey Averkov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrey Averkov
Andrey Averkov
Date of Birth
16 October 1974
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
0.0
Sledy v proshloe
(2018)
0.0
Betrayal
(2018)
0.0
Delfin 2
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
2025
2023
2018
2015
2013
1998
All
8
TV Shows
8
Actor
6
Director
2
Opasnyj
Action, Detective, Crime
2025, Russia
Delfin 2
Detective, Adventure
2023, Russia
Moya devochka
Detective, Drama
2023, Russia
Sledy v proshloe
Romantic, Detective
2018, Ukraine
Betrayal
Romantic
2018, Ukraine
Tri schastlivyh zhenshchiny
Drama, Comedy
2015, Russia
Zadaniya osoboy vazhnosti: Operaciya «Tayfun»
War
2013, Russia
Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey
Drama, Crime, Detective
1998, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree