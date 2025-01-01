Menu
Anastasiia Tsymbalaru
Date of Birth
Anastasiia Tsymbalaru
Anastasiia Tsymbalaru
Anastasiia Tsymbalaru
Date of Birth
10 July 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
0.0
Povernennya
(2019)
0.0
Yakscho ti mene probachish
(2019)
0.0
Dzhek і London
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2022
2021
2020
2019
All
8
TV Shows
8
Actress
8
Tonkaya rabota
Romantic
2022, Ukraine
Mezhdu svetom i tenyu
Romantic, Detective
2022, Russia
Dzhek і London
Comedy, Detective
2021, Ukraine
Vse, chto zahochesh
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Rys
Romantic
2020, Ukraine
Dovga doroga do schastya
Drama, Romantic
2020, Ukraine
Povernennya
Romantic
2019, Ukraine
Yakscho ti mene probachish
Romantic
2019, Ukraine
