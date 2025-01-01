Anastasiia Tsymbalaru

Menu
Date of Birth
10 July 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Povernennya 0.0
Povernennya (2019)
Yakscho ti mene probachish 0.0
Yakscho ti mene probachish (2019)
Dzhek і London 0.0
Dzhek і London (2021)

Genre
Year
All 8 TV Shows 8 Actress 8
Romantic 2022, Ukraine
Romantic, Detective 2022, Russia
Comedy, Detective 2021, Ukraine
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Romantic 2020, Ukraine
Drama, Romantic 2020, Ukraine
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Romantic 2019, Ukraine
