Anastasiya Fedorkova (Litvinova)
Anastasiya Fedorkova (Litvinova)
Date of Birth
21 October 1980
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
0.0
Bratya
(2022)
0.0
Black Pea Coats
(2018)
0.0
Dom s syurprizom
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Romantic
War
Year
All
2022
2018
2009
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actress
3
Bratya
Comedy
2022, Russia
Black Pea Coats
War
2018, Russia
Dom s syurprizom
Comedy, Crime, Romantic
2009, Russia
