Anastasiya Fedorkova (Litvinova)
Anastasiya Fedorkova (Litvinova)

Date of Birth
21 October 1980
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Bratya 0.0
Bratya (2022)
Black Pea Coats 0.0
Black Pea Coats (2018)
Dom s syurprizom 0.0
Dom s syurprizom (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 TV Shows 3 Actress 3
Bratya
Bratya
Comedy 2022, Russia
Black Pea Coats
Black Pea Coats
War 2018, Russia
Dom s syurprizom
Dom s syurprizom
Comedy, Crime, Romantic 2009, Russia
