Anastasiya Todoresku

Date of Birth
18 April 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
6.3
Pryamoy efir
(2022)
5.3
Groznyy papa
(2021)
0.0
Igra na vyzhivanie
(2020)
Filmography
7
Lyubopytnaya Varvara
Children's, Detective
2024, Russia
Koshka
Detective, Drama, Thriller
2023, Russia
Krutaya peremena
Drama, Comedy
2023, Russia
Koshka. Film o filme
Documentary, Short
2023, Russia
6.3
Pryamoy efir
Pryamoy efir
Thriller, Drama
2022, Russia
5.3
Groznyy papa
Groznyy papa
Comedy
2021, Russia
Igra na vyzhivanie
Thriller, Adventure
2020, Russia
