Anastasiya Todoresku
Anastasiya Todoresku

Date of Birth
18 April 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries

Popular Films

Pryamoy efir 6.3
Pryamoy efir (2022)
Groznyy papa 5.3
Groznyy papa (2021)
Igra na vyzhivanie 0.0
Igra na vyzhivanie (2020)

Filmography

Lyubopytnaya Varvara
Lyubopytnaya Varvara
Children's, Detective 2024, Russia
Koshka
Koshka
Detective, Drama, Thriller 2023, Russia
Krutaya peremena
Krutaya peremena
Drama, Comedy 2023, Russia
Koshka. Film o filme
Koshka. Film o filme
Documentary, Short 2023, Russia
Pryamoy efir 6.3
Pryamoy efir Pryamoy efir
Thriller, Drama 2022, Russia
Groznyy papa 5.3
Groznyy papa Groznyy papa
Comedy 2021, Russia
Igra na vyzhivanie
Igra na vyzhivanie
Thriller, Adventure 2020, Russia
