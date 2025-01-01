Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Anastasiya Sorokina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anastasiya Sorokina
Anastasiya Sorokina
Date of Birth
10 August 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
0.0
Naydi menya, schaste
(2022)
0.0
Istina v vine
(2015)
0.0
Esche odna popytka polyubit
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2015
2014
All
13
TV Shows
13
Actress
13
Odna noch i vsya zhizn
Romantic
2025, Russia
Nazovi menya lyubimoj
Romantic
2025, Russia
Zabytaya lyubov
Romantic
2024, Russia
Zmeinyj polden
Romantic
2024, Russia
Ya vse ispravlyu sama
Romantic
2024, Russia
Kordon
Detective
2024, Russia
Esche odna popytka polyubit
Romantic
2023, Russia
Sto dorog
Romantic
2023, Russia
Naydi menya, schaste
Romantic
2022, Russia
Kontrakt na schaste
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
Istina v vine
Romantic
2015, Russia
Chernaya reka
Action
2014, Russia
Nadezhda
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
