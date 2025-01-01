Menu
Anastasiya Sorokina
Anastasiya Sorokina

Date of Birth
10 August 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Naydi menya, schaste 0.0
Naydi menya, schaste (2022)
Istina v vine 0.0
Istina v vine (2015)
Esche odna popytka polyubit 0.0
Esche odna popytka polyubit (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 13 TV Shows 13 Actress 13
Odna noch i vsya zhizn
Odna noch i vsya zhizn
Romantic 2025, Russia
Nazovi menya lyubimoj
Nazovi menya lyubimoj
Romantic 2025, Russia
Zabytaya lyubov
Zabytaya lyubov
Romantic 2024, Russia
Zmeinyj polden
Zmeinyj polden
Romantic 2024, Russia
Ya vse ispravlyu sama
Ya vse ispravlyu sama
Romantic 2024, Russia
Kordon
Kordon
Detective 2024, Russia
Esche odna popytka polyubit
Esche odna popytka polyubit
Romantic 2023, Russia
Sto dorog
Sto dorog
Romantic 2023, Russia
Naydi menya, schaste
Naydi menya, schaste
Romantic 2022, Russia
Kontrakt na schaste
Kontrakt na schaste
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Istina v vine
Istina v vine
Romantic 2015, Russia
Chernaya reka
Chernaya reka
Action 2014, Russia
Nadezhda
Nadezhda
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
