Anastasiya Serdyuk (Bunina)
Anastasiya Serdyuk (Bunina)
Anastasiya Serdyuk (Bunina)
Date of Birth
7 April 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
0.0
Krasota trebuet zhertv
(2018)
0.0
Ryabiny grozdya alye
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2018
2009
All
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
2
Krasota trebuet zhertv
Romantic
2018, Ukraine
Ryabiny grozdya alye
Drama, Romantic
2009, Russia
