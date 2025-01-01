Menu
Anastasiya Popova
Anastasiya Popova
Date of Birth
18 May 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
5.6
Po sekretu vsemu svetu
(2015)
0.0
Milliard problem
(2025)
0.0
As Good as It Gets
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2015
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actress
3
Milliard problem
Comedy
2025, Russia
As Good as It Gets
Drama, Comedy
2015, Russia
5.6
Po sekretu vsemu svetu
Po sekretu vsemu svetu
Romantic
2015, Russia
