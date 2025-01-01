Menu
Anastasiya Loshakova

Date of Birth
10 November 1994
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

I snova budet den 0.0
I snova budet den (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 TV Shows 1 Actress 1
I snova budet den
Drama, Romantic 2020, Russia
