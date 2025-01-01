Anastasiya Ivanova

Menu
Date of Birth
24 July 1958
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
3 June 1993

Popular Films

I Cannot Say "Farewell" 7.2
I Cannot Say "Farewell" (1982)
Pogovori z neyu 0.0
Pogovori z neyu (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pogovori z neyu
Pogovori z neyu
Romantic 2020, Ukraine
I Cannot Say "Farewell" 7.2
I Cannot Say "Farewell" Ne mogu skazat 'proshchay'
Romantic 1982, USSR
