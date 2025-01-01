Anastasiya Ivanova

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
24 July 1958
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
3 June 1993
Popular Films
Filmography
Genre
All
Romantic
Year
All
2020
1982
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
Pogovori z neyu
Romantic
2020, Ukraine
7.2
I Cannot Say "Farewell"
Ne mogu skazat 'proshchay'
Romantic
1982, USSR
