Alla Podchufarova
Kinoafisha Persons Alla Podchufarova

Date of Birth
24 October 1987
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Belovode. Tayna zateryannoy strany 0.0
Belovode. Tayna zateryannoy strany (2019)
Ryzhaya 0.0
Ryzhaya (2008)
Poslednyaya elektrichka 0.0
Poslednyaya elektrichka (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 TV Shows 5 Actress 5
Vera bolshe ne verit v romantiku
Vera bolshe ne verit v romantiku
Detective 2021, Russia
Belovode. Tayna zateryannoy strany
Belovode. Tayna zateryannoy strany
Adventure, Fantasy 2019, Russia
Poslednyaya elektrichka
Poslednyaya elektrichka
Romantic 2015, Russia/Ukraine
Metod Freyda
Metod Freyda
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2013, Russia
Ryzhaya
Ryzhaya
Drama 2008, Russia
