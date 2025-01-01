Menu
Filmography
Alla Malkova
Alla Malkova
Alla Malkova
Date of Birth
1 February 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
0.0
Berezovaya roscha
(2021)
0.0
Berezovaya roscha 2
(2022)
0.0
Nikomu ne rasskazhem
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
All
9
TV Shows
9
Actress
9
Nachat snachala
Romantic
2024, Russia
Magazinchik na kolesah 2
Detective, Romantic
2024, Russia
Kordon
Detective
2024, Russia
Detektiv na konchike pera
Detective
2024, Russia
Nikomu ne rasskazhem
Romantic
2023, Russia
Berezovaya roscha 2
Detective, Romantic
2022, Russia
Berezovaya roscha
Detective, Drama
2021, Russia
Zagadka Fibonachchi
Detective, Romantic
2020, Russia
Lyublyu otca i syna
Drama, Romantic
2020, Russia
