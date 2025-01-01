Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alla Malkova
Alla Malkova
Kinoafisha Persons Alla Malkova

Alla Malkova

Date of Birth
1 February 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Berezovaya roscha 0.0
Berezovaya roscha (2021)
Berezovaya roscha 2 0.0
Berezovaya roscha 2 (2022)
Nikomu ne rasskazhem 0.0
Nikomu ne rasskazhem (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 9 TV Shows 9 Actress 9
Nachat snachala
Nachat snachala
Romantic 2024, Russia
Magazinchik na kolesah 2
Magazinchik na kolesah 2
Detective, Romantic 2024, Russia
Kordon
Kordon
Detective 2024, Russia
Detektiv na konchike pera
Detektiv na konchike pera
Detective 2024, Russia
Nikomu ne rasskazhem
Nikomu ne rasskazhem
Romantic 2023, Russia
Berezovaya roscha 2
Berezovaya roscha 2
Detective, Romantic 2022, Russia
Berezovaya roscha
Berezovaya roscha
Detective, Drama 2021, Russia
Zagadka Fibonachchi
Zagadka Fibonachchi
Detective, Romantic 2020, Russia
Lyublyu otca i syna
Lyublyu otca i syna
Drama, Romantic 2020, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more