Alina Grosu
Alina Grosu
Date of Birth
8 June 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
0.0
Taynaya lyubov
(2019)
0.0
Zamok na pіsku
(2019)
0.0
Dvoe nad propastyu
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2020
2019
2016
2014
All
5
TV Shows
5
Actress
5
Dvoe nad propastyu
Romantic, Detective
2020, Ukraine
Taynaya lyubov
Drama, Romantic
2019, Ukraine
Zamok na pіsku
Romantic, Drama
2019, Ukraine
Ya lyublyu svoego muzha
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia/Ukraine
Ptica v kletke
Drama, Romantic
2014, Ukraine
