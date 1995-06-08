Alina Grosu

Menu
Date of Birth
8 June 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 TV Shows 5 Actress 5
Dvoe nad propastyu
Dvoe nad propastyu
Romantic, Detective 2020, Ukraine
Taynaya lyubov
Taynaya lyubov
Drama, Romantic 2019, Ukraine
Zamok na pіsku
Zamok na pіsku
Romantic, Drama 2019, Ukraine
Ya lyublyu svoego muzha
Ya lyublyu svoego muzha
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia/Ukraine
Ptica v kletke
Ptica v kletke
Drama, Romantic 2014, Ukraine
