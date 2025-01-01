Menu
Ali Aliev
Date of Birth
30 December 1986
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Voennyy korrespondent
(2014)
Filmography
Voennyy korrespondent
Action
2014, Russia
