Aleksandra Sizonenko
Aleksandra Sizonenko Aleksandra Sizonenko
Aleksandra Sizonenko

Aleksandra Sizonenko

Aleksandra Sizonenko

Date of Birth
23 April 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

Ischezayushchie sledy 0.0
Ischezayushchie sledy (2020)
Razve mozhno mechtat o bolshem 0.0
Razve mozhno mechtat o bolshem (2020)
Klyanus lyubit tebya vechno 0.0
Klyanus lyubit tebya vechno (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 TV Shows 6 Actress 6
Tonkaya rabota
Tonkaya rabota
Romantic 2022, Ukraine
Rebenok s garantiey
Rebenok s garantiey
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Ischezayushchie sledy
Ischezayushchie sledy
Drama, Detective 2020, Ukraine
Razve mozhno mechtat o bolshem
Razve mozhno mechtat o bolshem
Romantic 2020, Ukraine
Kvochka
Kvochka
Drama, Crime 2019, Ukraine
Klyanus lyubit tebya vechno
Klyanus lyubit tebya vechno
Romantic 2017, Ukraine
