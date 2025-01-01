Menu
Aleksandra Sizonenko
Aleksandra Sizonenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandra Sizonenko
Aleksandra Sizonenko
Aleksandra Sizonenko
Date of Birth
23 April 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
0.0
Ischezayushchie sledy
(2020)
0.0
Razve mozhno mechtat o bolshem
(2020)
0.0
Klyanus lyubit tebya vechno
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2022
2021
2020
2019
2017
All
6
TV Shows
6
Actress
6
Tonkaya rabota
Romantic
2022, Ukraine
Rebenok s garantiey
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Ischezayushchie sledy
Drama, Detective
2020, Ukraine
Razve mozhno mechtat o bolshem
Romantic
2020, Ukraine
Kvochka
Drama, Crime
2019, Ukraine
Klyanus lyubit tebya vechno
Romantic
2017, Ukraine
