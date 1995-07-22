Menu
Aleksandra Kashtanova

Date of Birth
22 July 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 9 TV Shows 9 Actress 9
Ukroshchenie ukrotitelnicy
Ukroshchenie ukrotitelnicy
Romantic 2025, Russia
Moe prekrasnoe alibi
Moe prekrasnoe alibi
Detective 2024, Russia
Veronika
Veronika
Romantic 2023, Russia
Berezovaya roscha
Berezovaya roscha
Detective, Drama 2021, Russia
I'll steal your family 9.2
I'll steal your family
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Moy lyubimyy drug
Moy lyubimyy drug
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Kriminalnyy doktor
Kriminalnyy doktor
Drama, Crime 2021, Russia
Otel Feniks
Otel Feniks
Thriller, Detective 2021, Russia
Commander's Bride
Commander's Bride
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Russia
