Aleksandra Kashtanova
Date of Birth
22 July 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
9.2
I'll steal your family
(2021)
0.0
Berezovaya roscha
(2021)
0.0
Moy lyubimyy drug
(2021)
Ukroshchenie ukrotitelnicy
Romantic
2025, Russia
Moe prekrasnoe alibi
Detective
2024, Russia
Veronika
Romantic
2023, Russia
Berezovaya roscha
Detective, Drama
2021, Russia
9.2
I'll steal your family
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Moy lyubimyy drug
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Kriminalnyy doktor
Drama, Crime
2021, Russia
Otel Feniks
Thriller, Detective
2021, Russia
Commander's Bride
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Russia
