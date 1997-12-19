Menu
Aleksandra Beloglazova
Date of Birth
19 December 1997
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Popular Films
0.0
Nam ne zhit drug bez druga
(2023)
0.0
Moya sestra luchshe
(2021)
0.0
Zagadka Monti Holla
(2023)
Filmography
Actress
4
Hameleon
Detective, Action, Comedy
2024, Russia
Nam ne zhit drug bez druga
Romantic
2023, Russia
Zagadka Monti Holla
Detective, Romantic
2023, Russia
Moya sestra luchshe
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
