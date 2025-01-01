Menu
Aleksandr Rudko
Date of Birth
16 February 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Shvabra 0.0
Shvabra (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Shvabra
Romantic, Detective 2019, Ukraine
