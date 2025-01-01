Menu
Aleksandr Nesterov
Date of Birth
1 November 1982
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

Dozhdatsya lyubvi (2014)
Sudi i sudby (2025)
Bliznec (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 TV Shows 5 Actor 5
Sudi i sudby
Romantic 2025, Russia
Strah nad Nevoj
Strah nad Nevoj
Crime, Detective 2024, Russia
Bliznec
Bliznec
Drama, Detective 2021, Russia
Dozhdatsya lyubvi
Dozhdatsya lyubvi
Romantic 2014, Russia
Agent osobogo naznacheniya
Agent osobogo naznacheniya
Comedy, Action, Detective 2010, Russia
