Aleksandr Nesterov
Aleksandr Nesterov
Aleksandr Nesterov
Date of Birth
1 November 1982
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
0.0
Dozhdatsya lyubvi
(2014)
0.0
Sudi i sudby
(2025)
0.0
Bliznec
(2021)
Sudi i sudby
Romantic
2025, Russia
Strah nad Nevoj
Crime, Detective
2024, Russia
Bliznec
Drama, Detective
2021, Russia
Dozhdatsya lyubvi
Romantic
2014, Russia
Agent osobogo naznacheniya
Comedy, Action, Detective
2010, Russia
