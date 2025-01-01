Menu
Filmography
Aleksandr Nesterov
Aleksandr Nesterov
Date of Birth
9 August 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
0.0
Doktor Anna
(2017)
0.0
Amazonki
(2011)
0.0
Magomaev
(2020)
3
Magomaev
Drama, Music, Romantic
2020, Russia
Doktor Anna
Drama
2017, Russia
Amazonki
Comedy, Crime
2011, Russia
