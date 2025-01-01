Menu
Aleksandr Nesterov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Nesterov

Date of Birth
9 August 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Doktor Anna 0.0
Doktor Anna (2017)
Amazonki 0.0
Amazonki (2011)
Magomaev 0.0
Magomaev (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 TV Shows 3 Actor 3
Magomaev
Magomaev
Drama, Music, Romantic 2020, Russia
Doktor Anna
Doktor Anna
Drama 2017, Russia
Amazonki
Amazonki
Comedy, Crime 2011, Russia
