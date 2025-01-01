Menu
Anastasiya Demyanenko
Anastasiya Demyanenko
Date of Birth
2 January 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
0.0
Ne oglyadyvaysya nazad
(2021)
0.0
Neprekrasnaya ledi
(2021)
0.0
Dom, gde serdce
(2021)
Filmography
Ne oglyadyvaysya nazad
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Neprekrasnaya ledi
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Dom, gde serdce
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
