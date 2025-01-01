Menu
Anastasiya Demyanenko

Date of Birth
2 January 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Ne oglyadyvaysya nazad 0.0
Ne oglyadyvaysya nazad (2021)
Neprekrasnaya ledi 0.0
Neprekrasnaya ledi (2021)
Dom, gde serdce 0.0
Dom, gde serdce (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 TV Shows 3 Actress 3
Ne oglyadyvaysya nazad
Ne oglyadyvaysya nazad
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Neprekrasnaya ledi
Neprekrasnaya ledi
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Dom, gde serdce
Dom, gde serdce
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
