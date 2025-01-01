Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Anatoliy Zinovenko
Anatoliy Zinovenko
Anatoliy Zinovenko
Date of Birth
14 January 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
0.0
Nasha doktor
(2020)
0.0
Lichnoe delo
(2014)
0.0
Muzh na chas
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2021
2020
2017
2014
All
5
TV Shows
5
Actor
5
Dom, gde serdce
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Nasha doktor
Romantic
2020, Ukraine
Chto delaet tvoya zhena?
Detective
2017, Russia
Lichnoe delo
Drama, Detective
2014, Russia
Muzh na chas
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2014, Ukraine
