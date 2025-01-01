Menu
Anatoliy Zinovenko

Date of Birth
14 January 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Nasha doktor 0.0
Nasha doktor (2020)
Lichnoe delo 0.0
Lichnoe delo (2014)
Muzh na chas 0.0
Muzh na chas (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 TV Shows 5 Actor 5
Dom, gde serdce
Dom, gde serdce
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Nasha doktor
Nasha doktor
Romantic 2020, Ukraine
Chto delaet tvoya zhena?
Chto delaet tvoya zhena?
Detective 2017, Russia
Lichnoe delo
Lichnoe delo
Drama, Detective 2014, Russia
Muzh na chas
Muzh na chas
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2014, Ukraine
