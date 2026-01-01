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Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley
Date of Birth
23 October 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
175 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Deadbeat
(2014)
6.9
So You Think You Can Dance
(2005)
6.9
The Exes
(2011)
Filmography
7.1
Deadbeat
Comedy, Fantasy
2014, USA
6.9
The Exes
Comedy
2011, USA
6.9
So You Think You Can Dance
Music, Reality-TV
2005, USA
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