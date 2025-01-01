Menu
Agathe Rousselle
Date of Birth
14 June 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
7.8
A Second Life
(2025)
6.2
Titane
(2021)
5.9
Gold Brick
(2023)
Filmography
7.8
A Second Life
A Second Life
Drama
2025, France
5.9
Gold Brick
CASH
Comedy, Drama
2023, France
Watch trailer
6.2
Titane
Titane
Drama, Thriller
2021, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
